Rate dangers for housing

UK interest rates are likely to rise further. Futures markets are pricing in a rise of 0.9 percentage points in overnight rates by December. Which poses the question: what would this mean for house prices? The answer’s not as simple as you might think.

It might seem obvious that rising rates are bad for house prices. Since the mid-1990s, there has been a strong link between real interest rates and housing valuations: as rates have fallen, so the ratio of house prices to earnings has risen. This isn’t simply because higher mortgage rates make housing less affordable. It’s also because of a basic fact about asset prices. As interest rates fall, so does the discount rate applied to future rents (or rents foregone if you are an owner-occupier). The present value of those future rents thus increases, which should mean higher house prices. By the same reasoning, higher interest rates, and therefore a higher discount rate, should mean lower house prices.