Anglo American doubles up on special payout

Platinum group metals and copper prices drive doubling of adjusted cash profit

Second half saw declines but profit margins remained strong

Anglo American (AAL) runs a different show to the other major miners, with a broader portfolio that has less focus on iron ore and heavy exposure to platinum group metals (PGM) and diamond markets. In 2021, its PGM division overtook iron ore in terms of cash profit, while copper and metallurgical coal earnings also surged thanks to the overall commodities bull market.