Anglo American doubles up on special payout

The miner has kept up with the profit growth of the other majors despite its broader portfolio, and will pay a second special dividend for the year
February 24, 2022
  • Platinum group metals and copper prices drive doubling of adjusted cash profit
  • Second half saw declines but profit margins remained strong 

Anglo American (AAL) runs a different show to the other major miners, with a broader portfolio that has less focus on iron ore and heavy exposure to platinum group metals (PGM) and diamond markets. In 2021, its PGM division overtook iron ore in terms of cash profit, while copper and metallurgical coal earnings also surged thanks to the overall commodities bull market. 

