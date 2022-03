Court case due next month drains £10m in legal fees

Higher capex expected this year as construction of Malaysian factory begins

XP Power (XPP) entered 2021 in good shape as demand from customers in both the medical equipment and semiconductor industry soared during the pandemic.

Although demand remains strong – it started this year with a record order book of £217mn – it has faced a number of headwinds which weakened profitability and proved to be a drain on cash.