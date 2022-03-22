/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Surging palm-oil price handy for MP Evans

Higher prices and volumes produced record results, with more growth plans afoot
Surging palm-oil price handy for MP Evans
March 22, 2022
  • Production at sixth mill to start this year
  • Dividend up by more than 50 per cent 

MP Evans (MPE) has taken advantage of a swelling palm-oil price. The Indonesia-focused producer recorded an average mill-gate price of $810 (£614) per tonne for its financial year and $1,050 post-period – the latter impacted by denuded vegetable oil supplies from Ukraine – up from $591 last time around. Combined with an increase in volumes, this drove revenue and profit forward and allowed the company to raise the full-year dividend by more than a half.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data