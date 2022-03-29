Today's Markets: Peace hope?

Companies

Bellway's building boost

Bellway’s (BWY) order book has increased by roughly a quarter since midway through March in 2021, with the underlying value of the homes up by a third to £2.21bn. Management is guiding for a 10 per cent increase in volume growth through the year, with an average selling price of £305,000 – slightly down on the rate at July 2021, but in advance of earlier guidance. Despite an inflationary backdrop, the builder increased statutory profits by 10 per cent to £309mn at the half-year mark, while bumping up the interim pay-out by 29 per cent to 45p. With an increased order book, management said that the group could “balance volume growth with higher dividend returns for shareholders”, though provisions for the government’s cladding remediation programme and increased staff costs could constrain profitability. MR

Another bid for McKay Securities could be on the slate

McKay Securities (MCKS) said it had received an approach from Slate Asset Management about a potential competing bid to the £272mn offer submitted by Workspace Group (WKP) on 2 March.

In a statement, the company said Slate had requested access to due diligence information on 11 March. Although Slate has yet to formally state it will submit a counter-bid, it has “indicated verbally that it is considering” making one, McKay Securities said in a statement on Monday.

McKay Securities is continuing to recommend that shareholders accept Workspace’s 297p a share offer, which is a 34 per cent premium to the closing price the day before the bid was announced.

Shareholder meetings to approve the deal are planned for 27 April. The Takeover Panel said Toronto-based property specialist Slate would need to make an offer at least a week before this, although this deadline becomes redundant if a bid from another party emerges.

Workspace has told shareholders the deal would allow it to expand its services further into the South East and generate sustainable, long term income. The market seems unconvinced so far. Its share price has dropped by 9 per cent since the deal was announced to 698p per share, which is a discount of about 28 per cent to its net tangible assets of 969 per share as of 31 January. MF

Loan impairments drop at S&U

S&U (SUS) is celebrating a record year. After a bumpy start to lockdown, the car finance specialist has seen profit before tax overtake pre-pandemic levels by more than a third.

Growth has been driven by a £33mn reduction in loan impairments, which settled at just £4.1mn last year. The group attributed the fall to surprisingly benign economic conditions, the skill of its collection team, and strong used car values. The last point meant that when vehicles were repossessed - or when agreements were cancelled early - S&U received a good price at auction, narrowing its loss.

On revenue of £78.9mn, the motor arm’s return on capital employed reached a healthy 19.4 per cent.

Impairments are unlikely to remain so low, however. S&U predicts that the price of used cars will begin to flatten and dip towards the end of this year as supply picks up, while the cost of living squeeze is likely to affect customers’ willingness and ability to borrow. JS.