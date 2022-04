Broad early-stage pipeline has value

Cash runway to last at least three years

Assessing PureTech Health (PRTC) is not a straightforward business as the company’s results tend to sprawl as widely as its broad product pipeline. In common with the rest of the biotech sector, the share price has cratered over the past 12 months as investors pared back their appetite for risk. Indeed, there was a reported rise in short selling interest prior to these results.