Rio Tinto warns on global headwinds

Major miner flags trade disruptions, "food protectionism" and the energy crisis as current challenges

Production varied across divisions, with some downgrades for the second half

Major miner Rio Tinto (RIO) suffered the double hit of lower prices and lower production in the first six months compared to last year, and warned of uncertainty over China’s industrial recovery. The price of its key product, iron ore, is dependent on a healthy Chinese economy, and on Friday the country's National Bureau of Statistics announced June quarter GDP growth of just 0.4 per cent, the lowest since Q1 2020.