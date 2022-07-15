/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Rio Tinto warns on global headwinds

Metals and mining equity selloff show investors have turned bearish on the sector, while Rio Tinto has reported guidance downgrades to go with the weaker macro conditions
Rio Tinto warns on global headwinds
July 15, 2022
  • Major miner flags trade disruptions, "food protectionism" and the energy crisis as current challenges
  • Production varied across divisions, with some downgrades for the second half

Major miner Rio Tinto (RIO) suffered the double hit of lower prices and lower production in the first six months compared to last year, and warned of uncertainty over China’s industrial recovery. The price of its key product, iron ore, is dependent on a healthy Chinese economy, and on Friday the country's National Bureau of Statistics announced June quarter GDP growth of just 0.4 per cent, the lowest since Q1 2020.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data