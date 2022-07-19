Always grave, never serious at Arbuthnot

Higher margins from rate rises

Has avoided worst of the market turmoil

Arbuthnot (ARBB) has always cultivated an appearance of sublime indifference to fashion, trends in finance, or anything so base as actively marketing to clients. The fact that is has returned to stable profitability, despite the turmoil of the past few months, is a testament to its sticking to core principles. For example, the company does not have a Russia desk to service the oligarchs who may have elected to use its services. Officially this is related to risk profile, though one suspects that knowing when to wear the correct yachting shoes at Cowes Week also plays a role in client selection.