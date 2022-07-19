/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Always grave, never serious at Arbuthnot

The blue-blooded bank and wealth manager carries on regardless of geopolitical events
Always grave, never serious at Arbuthnot
July 19, 2022
  • Higher margins from rate rises 
  • Has avoided worst of the market turmoil 

Arbuthnot (ARBB) has always cultivated an appearance of sublime indifference to fashion, trends in finance, or anything so base as actively marketing to clients. The fact that is has returned to stable profitability, despite the turmoil of the past few months, is a testament to its sticking to core principles. For example, the company does not have a Russia desk to service the oligarchs who may have elected to use its services. Officially this is related to risk profile, though one suspects that knowing when to wear the correct yachting shoes at Cowes Week also plays a role in client selection.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data