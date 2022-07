Government policy impossible to predict

Sales up to £3.62bn

IC TIP: Hold

Since Barratt Developments (BDEV) revealed last week that it had been slapped with a £412mn cladding bill, market reaction has been mixed. The shares dropped 2 per cent on the morning of the announcement, not helped by the company missing its home completions estimate, but have since risen 6 per cent as part of the wider market rally.