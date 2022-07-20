Galliford Try upbeat on profit expectations

Contractor Galliford Try (GFRD) said full-year profit before one-off charges will be at the top end of analysts’ expectations, which range from £16.4m to £18m.

The company expects to incur almost £10mn of one-off charges for the year to 30 June. Over £6mn of this relates to the buyout of collapsed contractor nmcn’s water business from administrators in October last year, while £3.4mn has been spent introducing cloud-based computer systems.

The company, which bought another business serving the water industry, MCS Control Systems, for £1 this week, said it has about 90 per cent of work for its current financial year already secured, with £3.4bn of orders in the bag.