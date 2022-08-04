Morgan Sindall thrives despite tough economic times

Pre-tax profit, revenue and EPS all up

Company says demand is strong

IC TIP: Buy

For Morgan Sindall (MGNS), cash is king. The construction company has long prided itself on its net cash position and chief executive John Morgan says that this is especially important during an economic downturn. Its cash resources provide an advantage over the field, as some competitors do not have the ability to invest as readily when the economy is going south. It explains why the business has £63mn less cash on its books than it had at the equivalent point last year, but Morgan says the company always aims to have at least £200mn in its coffers.