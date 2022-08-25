Puretech cashes in

Raises $115mn in post-period share sales

Has a cash runway through to 2026

Biotech investors seem to have discovered some of their appetite for risk over the past few months – the biotech sector, generally, was one of the first to de-rate in advance of the technology collapse. However, the market seems to be tentatively looking for value in biotechnology, the net result of which is that PureTech (PRTC) can sit out the long wait for its clinical results with a degree of confidence in its equity and funding position. The company’s sprawling drug pipeline encompasses everything from irritable bowel syndrome to oncology medicines to treat solid state tumours. Meaningful data read-outs won’t be before the end of 2023, so investors merely need to sit on their positions and wait for something to happen.