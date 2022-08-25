/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Puretech cashes in

A share price recovery restores Puretech’s lustre, while the subsidiaries are still pouring out cash
Puretech cashes in
August 25, 2022
  • Raises $115mn in post-period share sales 
  • Has a cash runway through to 2026

Biotech investors seem to have discovered some of their appetite for risk over the past few months – the biotech sector, generally, was one of the first to de-rate in advance of  the technology collapse. However, the market seems to be tentatively looking for value in biotechnology, the net result of which is that PureTech (PRTC) can sit out the long wait for its clinical results with a degree of confidence in its equity and funding position. The company’s sprawling drug pipeline encompasses everything from irritable bowel syndrome to oncology medicines to treat solid state tumours. Meaningful data read-outs won’t be before the end of 2023, so investors merely need to sit on their positions and wait for something to happen.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data