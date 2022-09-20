Haleon brushes off litigation concerns

Increased underlying operating margin

Rejection of Zantac liability

The market reacted positively to Haleon’s (HLN) first statutory figures since July’s spin-off. It will be some time before we can gauge how it will fare as a standalone entity, but shareholders can take heart from like-for-like net sales growth of 11.6 per cent in the six months to 30 June. That was partly due to sales linked to the re-emergence of common respiratory illnesses as the omicron variant waned, while sales volumes for well-known consumer brands such as Panadol also increased markedly. Adjusted operating profit was up by a fifth to £1.2bn, an increase of 15.5 per cent at constant currencies and allied to a 90-basis point increase in the underlying margin to 23 per cent.