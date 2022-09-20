/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Haleon brushes off litigation concerns

A decent statutory debut by the the consumer healthcare group, but household budgets are facing their biggest squeeze in decades
Haleon brushes off litigation concerns
September 20, 2022
  • Increased underlying operating margin
  • Rejection of Zantac liability

The market reacted positively to Haleon’s (HLN) first statutory figures since July’s spin-off. It will be some time before we can gauge how it will fare as a standalone entity, but shareholders can take heart from like-for-like net sales growth of 11.6 per cent in the six months to 30 June. That was partly due to sales linked to the re-emergence of common respiratory illnesses as the omicron variant waned, while sales volumes for well-known consumer brands such as Panadol also increased markedly. Adjusted operating profit was up by a fifth to £1.2bn, an increase of 15.5 per cent at constant currencies and allied to a 90-basis point increase in the underlying margin to 23 per cent.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data