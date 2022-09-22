UK labour market suffers long-term sickness

Since the pandemic, 350,000 more people have become inactive due to long-term sickness

NHS waiting lists and long Covid may be impacting the UK labour market

September’s headline numbers for the labour market looked encouraging: at 3.6 per cent, unemployment is at the lowest rate since 1974. But these hopeful figures are not driven by record numbers of people in work. Instead, the UK instead continues to wrestle with soaring levels of inactivity. According to the ONS, high inactivity levels were common in G7 economies at the start of the pandemic, but have largely reversed. Except in the UK.

There are 640,000 more inactive workers than there were at the onset of the pandemic. Staggeringly, the number of people out of work due to long-term sickness has increased by 350,000 since February 2020. And as my chart shows, the figure rose by almost 80,000 in the latest three-month period alone.