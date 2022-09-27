/
Cash flow dries up at Animalcare

Demand for the vet pharma firm's products is still strong
September 27, 2022
  • Gross margins expanding
  • Cash conversion drops to 23 per cent

It has been a mixed six months for veterinary pharma group Animalcare (ANCR). On the one hand, its higher-margin strategy is bearing fruit and demand for its medicines have proved resilient. On the other, cash conversion has taken a beating and operating profits are under pressure. 

After a period of “exceptional growth” in 2021 – when the lifting of Covid restrictions caused sales to surge – demand for Animalcare’s products has normalised. However, turnover is only down by 2 per cent year on year, suggesting demand is still strong. Meanwhile, its gross profit margin has risen by over a percentage point to 56 per cent, following a decision to focus on larger, higher-margin brands. 

