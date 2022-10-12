/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
economics

Energy policy lucks out. For now

The Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) will come in cheaper than expected – but only if the government is lucky
Energy policy lucks out. For now
October 12, 2022
  • The total cost of the EPG depends on a huge range of factors – many of them outside of the government’s control
  • To offset this, it can do more to tackle energy use

In a rare piece of good news for the chancellor, the government’s Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) package could be cheaper than anticipated. The government forecasts a figure of £60bn over the next six months, though economists originally priced the total cost of the package at £150bn – equivalent to 3 per cent of GDP. 

But, according to projections from research and consulting firm Cornwall Insight, the two-year cost of the EPG could be significantly lower. Though an extreme ‘high case scenario’ would still leave the package costing £140bn (as my chart shows), a low case scenario would render it far cheaper – at £72bn. For context, the potential saving is bigger than the entire corporation tax take, and exceeds 2021 defence spending. But it will only materialise if the government is lucky. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data