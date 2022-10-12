Energy policy lucks out. For now

The total cost of the EPG depends on a huge range of factors – many of them outside of the government’s control To offset this, it can do more to tackle energy use

In a rare piece of good news for the chancellor, the government’s Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) package could be cheaper than anticipated. The government forecasts a figure of £60bn over the next six months, though economists originally priced the total cost of the package at £150bn – equivalent to 3 per cent of GDP.

But, according to projections from research and consulting firm Cornwall Insight, the two-year cost of the EPG could be significantly lower. Though an extreme ‘high case scenario’ would still leave the package costing £140bn (as my chart shows), a low case scenario would render it far cheaper – at £72bn. For context, the potential saving is bigger than the entire corporation tax take, and exceeds 2021 defence spending. But it will only materialise if the government is lucky.