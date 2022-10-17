Today's Markets: Hunt's balm may be working - for now

U-turns ahoy - Hunt expected to reverse more of the 'mini' Budget

Equities, gilts open positively, if slightly cautious

Markets may yet extract more pain

Brand new Chancellor of Exchequer Jeremy Hunt says salami slicing measures to row back the Budget cock-up just aren’t working; he wants to the deliver the full sausage and hope the markets like it.

Gilts trade higher with yields down across the board, whilst sterling rose after moves by the new chancellor to ease tensions. A statement will be made at 11am, rowing back many tax cuts though we do not know exactly what the package will look like. UK 30yr down about 35bps around the 4.5 per cent area from around 4.85 per cent earlier – we have seen how these moves can be reversed quickly so I doubt Hunt has opened the humidor just yet. GBPUSD gapped up to a high of 1.13 overnight from 1.1180 and has steadied around 1.1260 as of send time.

Following the moves last week and the sacking of the previous chancellor the UK government is embarking on a burst of activity designed to shore up market confidence. Whilst the initial reaction seems to be positive as of near 10am this morning, I would question whether credibility can be restored all that quickly – investors don’t want uncertainty – and I would have a general working assumption that the market will seek to test resolve again by pressing on the gilt market. In a world of declining liquidity and a loss of confidence in institutions, markets tend to seek to inflict maximum pain to the greatest number of market participants.

Even if the government does roll back all measures in the mini-Budget that spooked investors, the market seems to have lost faith and you won’t now get it back easily - completely rowing back every measure makes you look weak and incompetent…rather than headstrong and incompetent. As noted last week there are no good options for Truss. And we should note that underlying economic problems that are weighing on the pound remain – inflation, twin deficits, no productivity growth. Goldman Sach's downgrade to GDP outlook for UK references rise in corporation tax as reason – damned if you do, damned if you don’t.

The Bank of England confirmed the end of its temporary gilt market operation on Friday. The Bank also reiterated that the Temporary Expanded Collateral Repo Facility (TECRF), will remain available until its planned closing date of November 10th. Banks also have access to liquidity from an existing Indexed Long Term Repo facility, the Discount Window Facility (DWF); and a weekly US Dollar repo supported by international swap lines.

Fed pivot? Nope, but the Treasury has asked big banks if it should start repurchasing US government debt to improve liquidity. Not a huge reaction in the market to this but watch this space...Treasury preparing for major dysfunction in Treasuries markets?

Equities

European stock markets are trading a bit firmer this morning but hardly with much conviction – eyes on the Chancellor’s statement for the steer. The Dow closed Friday down by 400pts by finished the week higher. The S&P 500 declined by 1.55 per cent for the week, whilst the Nasdaq declined 3 per cent. US futures are calling for a stronger open on Wall Street later. Brent weaker at $90 with the top of the channel now acting as support.

Couple of bits of commentary: BofA: "In addition at the Big Low, everyone expects the Fed to cut… just ain't the case today; market so oversold & investors so cashed-up = decent counter-rally, but ultimate lows ain't seen yet"

Barclays: “Defensive positioning and uber bearish sentiment can help stocks to bounce from oversold levels, suggesting a lot of bad news is priced in. But we think growth and policy fundamentals continue to argue against a sustained rally.”

Today: Chancellor statement at 11am, then House of Commons statement at 3pm. In Europe the German Buba report is due at 11am. US: Empire State mfg index.

Earnings ahoy

The week kicks off with Bank of America, which follows on the heels of Friday’s updates from its Wall Street peers. Analysts expect Bank of America's third-quarter profit to fall nearly 14 per cent, with growth in the consumer division estimated to partially offset a sharp fall in advisory fees. Investors are also watching for an increase in loan loss provisions. Shares have declined by around 35 per cent this year.

Netflix earnings will be the highlight on Tuesday. The company is struggling with falling subscriber numbers and a pivot to the way it delivers content. The company has posted two straight quarters of falling subs, losing a million last quarter alone. Management forecast 1m net adds this quarter. Shares in Netflix are down 63% YTD but have recovered from their summer lows a bit.

Netflix is due to launch a lower-cost, ad-supported tier in November. Bank of America analysts stuck with their underperform rating ahead of earnings: “We think Netflix’s pivot to AVOD (ad video on demand) is continuing to come across as a bit rushed.” There are also concerns that top-tier subscribers might level down into the cheaper ad tier during a recession, which would further drag on average revenue per user (ARPU).

But not everyone is downbeat. Upgrading the stock to overweight with a price target of $283, Atlantic Equities said the ad-supported business “could be extremely material and do not believe the benefit is currently reflected in consensus”. Evercore ISI and Oppenheimer also upgraded the stock to outperform in anticipation of the ad-supported business.

Tesla updates the market on Wednesday with the shares close to their YTD lows. Deliveries fell a bit flat in the third quarter, missing analyst expectations, though the 42 per cent jump to 343,830 vehicles was still a record high. Management blamed logistics problems and insist that demand remains very strong. However, “We believe TSLA is passing through peak auto margins right now … Is Tesla experiencing demand destruction? Very likely, at the margin, although this would be reflected in ... price declines in the months ahead,” noted Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas in a note to clients in which he cut his price target on the stock to $350.

Snap earnings come on Thursday. Back in July, earnings reports from Twitter and Snap sent shockwaves through the digital advertising world. Since then, Snap has been cutting staff numbers drastically and scaling back its ambitions.

In August Snap slashed its global headcount by a fifth and revealed its revenue growth had declined to the slowest since going public; down to 8 per cent from around 13 per cent in Q2. During that quarter, revenues rose to $1.11bn as daily active users rose 18% to 347m, but net losses widened to $422m. Shares tumbled on 25 per cent on the earnings release and are down about three-quarters YTD.

Neil Wilson is chief market analyst at Markets.com