Taxation for a new era

For a once prosperous country that’s become heavily taxed, and with little scope for spending cuts that eat into the fabric of society, it seems that the world’s moved on, but not all taxes have. Could there still be new ways to raise revenues?

National insurance contributions date back to 1911, when they really were insurance: employers were required to buy a stamp that entitled their employee to health, pension and unemployment benefits. They became more like a tax in 1975, when contributions were linked to earnings. Over time, the cost of benefits has far exceeded the contributions, and what we’ve ended up with is a misnomer. There is no insurance fund; no provision for the future: current contributions are swallowed up by current expenditure. The name misleads the public, and gives rise to a false sense of entitlement. The standard employee rate is 13.25 per cent; and higher rate taxpayers pay 3.25 per cent above that. The employers’ liability of 15.05 per cent has been criticised for being a tax on jobs that acts as a disincentive to taking on more staff. Unsatisfactory as this is, governments like it, for national insurance raises almost a fifth of their total UK revenues. More tellingly, headlines focus on income tax, so by pushing up national insurance rates, they can increase taxes without appearing to do so.

The feasibility of replacing national insurance with other taxes is open for debate, but there is one potential quick-fix: to require those older than state pension age to pay national insurance contributions. After all, a penalty of ageing is that it places a disproportionate demand on health services. They also enjoy the winter fuel allowance, free bus passes and free television licences for the over 75’s – freebies worth about £1,000 that are also funded by the younger working population. Subsidising those of the older generation who have received considerable windfall gains from rocketing house prices seems unfair. Making these freebies taxable would go some way towards levelling this out.