Underlying earnings stable on record-breaking Q2

Buyback programme of $2.5bn announced, below analyst forecasts

BP (BP.) has kept the gravy train rolling through its gas trading arm, maintained profits through the September quarter and announced another $2.5bn (£2.17bn) in share buybacks. The underlying replacement cost profit, BP’s preferred profit measure, was maintained at $8.2bn for the quarter, only slightly behind the second quarter (Q2) and almost triple the figure from a year ago.