Company posts £192mn pre-tax loss

Strategy to sell £4bn of assets

IC TIP: Hold

Landsec (LAND) is a bellwether for the UK commercial property market. The real estate investment trust (Reit) is one of only a handful of listed property companies in the FTSE 100 and one of only two – the other being its main rival British Land (BLND) – to hold a diversified portfolio of assets rather than specialising in one kind of property.