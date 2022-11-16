Value of British Land's portfolio weakens

Asset price cuts could trigger retail park buys

Share price still at a significant discount to NAV

Unless you’re in the market of serving the swell of students flooding back to campuses after a couple of years of pandemic-related disruptions, it’s been a tough year to be a landlord.

The worsening economic outlook has hit valuations in most sectors, and the 4.4 per cent fall in British Land’s (BLND) net tangible asset value per share was to be expected given the negative sentiment. The company reported a 3 per cent drop in the value of its portfolio, dragged down by its retail arm. Shopping centres, particularly, continue to underperform. Like-for-like net rent for British Land’s shopping centres fell by 4 per cent year on year, with occupancy rates weakening to 94.4 per cent.