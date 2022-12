Increased costs drive loss

Gross margin up

After a range of bullish updates from luxury stocks over recent months, there are now signs that certain parts of the sector are beginning to feel the heat from the macro environment and pressures on consumer spending. Mulberry (MUL) shares fell by 6 per cent after the British luxury brand revealed a 1 per cent drop in sales and a £3.75mn pre-tax loss in its half-year results to 1 October.