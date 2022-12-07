Law firm mounts challenge against Home Reit

Homeless accommodation landlord Home Reit (HOME) is facing a legal challenge from commercial litigation firm Harcus Parker over allegations it misled investors.

The litigator is seeking compensation on behalf of investors in the company who believe that Home Reit has overvalued its assets and does not provide the high-quality standard of homeless accommodation it has claimed.

Harcus Parker’s letter echoes concerns raised by investor The Boatman Capital Research earlier this week and short seller Viceroy Capital last month.