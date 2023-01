Housing downturn not reflected in results

More cladding costs

IC TIP: Sell

Like so many of its peers, trading last year was mixed for housebuilder Crest Nicholson (CRST). The company posted a 62 per cent drop in full-year pre-tax profits after it was forced to spend £102.5mn on post-Grenfell fire safety costs. Meanwhile, revenue was up 15 per cent thanks to last year’s housing boom.