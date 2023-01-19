Today's Markets: Stocks slide on recession fears

Stocks slipped in Europe in early trading as investors took the cue from a chunky pullback on Wall Street after some weaker US data pointed to rising rates impacting economic activity.

The major bourses tripped around 0.6-0.9 per cent lower in the first hour of trade after the S&P 500 had its worst day in a month and the Dow Jones faded by more than 600pts as investors booked profits following a decent run-up in the first two weeks of January. The S&P 500 lost 1.56 per cent to close at 3,929, its lowest since the middle of December, whilst the Dow shed 1.81 per cent to drop below 33,300. The Nasdaq snapped a 7-day win streak.

After a blistering start to the year, it’s not a great surprise that some softer economic data is an excuse to sell. Yields pulled back further, with the US 10yr touching 3.32 per cent, while Japan’s benchmark was around 0.4 per cent, some way below the top of the trading range allowed by the Bank of Japan.