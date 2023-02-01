Market uncertainty kills another investment trust IPO

A dismal trend of the last year continues into 2023

Will the recent market recovery help future efforts?

The Conviction Life Sciences investment trust has ditched its plans for an initial public offering (IPO), with the board blaming “current market uncertainty”.

The trust had sought to raise £100mn, with fund manager Andrew Craig wanting to invest in undervalued life sciences companies in the UK, Europe and Australia. “We’re teetering on the brink of an explosion in value creation, just because of the exponential nature of the science," he told Investors' Chronicle late last year.