/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

BP revises green ambitions as gas trading surges

The energy giant is reassessing its low-carbon ambitions
BP revises green ambitions as gas trading surges
February 7, 2023
  • Gas trading mitigates Russian exit impairments
  • Debt continues to fall and a further $2.75bn buyback 

Anyone old enough to recall the failed rebranding of BP (BP.) as “Beyond Petroleum” would not have been surprised by recent comments from the current chief executive, Bernard Looney, suggesting that the group would slow its transition to low-carbon energy sources. BP now aims to reduce fossil-fuel production by around 25 per cent through to 2030, compared with the previous 40 per cent target rate.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data