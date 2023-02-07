BP revises green ambitions as gas trading surges

Gas trading mitigates Russian exit impairments

Debt continues to fall and a further $2.75bn buyback

Anyone old enough to recall the failed rebranding of BP (BP.) as “Beyond Petroleum” would not have been surprised by recent comments from the current chief executive, Bernard Looney, suggesting that the group would slow its transition to low-carbon energy sources. BP now aims to reduce fossil-fuel production by around 25 per cent through to 2030, compared with the previous 40 per cent target rate.