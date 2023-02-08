Microsoft aiming to hit Google's margins with AI search

Both Google and Microsoft launch AI chat bots

High computing costs increase cost of search

Artificial intelligence chat bots are already revolutionising the search engine market. This week, Microsoft (US:MSFT) announced it would be integrating an AI chatbot into its Bing search engine and Edge web browser. Chief executive Satya Nadella was open about the goal of the new Bing - take market share from Alphabet's (US:GOOGL) Google, which has dominated internet searches for almost two decades.

Currently Google has around 93 per cent of the search market and has a historical gross margin of 55 per cent. However, Nadella believes this will start to fall. “From now on the [gross margins] in search are going to drop forever,” he said in an interview with the Financial Times.