Microsoft aiming to hit Google's margins with AI search

The company is integrating AI into its Bing search engine in the hope of pulling users from Google
February 8, 2023
  • Both Google and Microsoft launch AI chat bots
  • High computing costs increase cost of search  

Artificial intelligence chat bots are already revolutionising the search engine market. This week, Microsoft (US:MSFT) announced it would be integrating an AI chatbot into its Bing search engine and Edge web browser. Chief executive Satya Nadella was open about the goal of the new Bing - take market share from Alphabet's (US:GOOGL) Google, which has dominated internet searches for almost two decades.

Currently Google has around 93 per cent of the search market and has a historical gross margin of 55 per cent. However, Nadella believes this will start to fall. “From now on the [gross margins] in search are going to drop forever,” he said in an interview with the Financial Times.

