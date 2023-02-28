Intertek held back by lockdowns in China

Resources arm bounces back

Flat dividend

Quality control specialist Intertek (ITRK) has disappointed shareholders after narrowly missing consensus profit forecasts. The group managed to grow its adjusted operating profit by 4 per cent year on year to £520mn, but didn’t quite hit the predicted £522mn, and the shares dipped by 4 per cent in response.

China – which typically generates about a fifth of Intertek’s revenue – was a big part of the problem, with management lamenting lockdown restrictions and revenue headwinds between March and June, as well as increased sickness in November and December. Confidence has grown as China has started to reopen, however, and Intertek said the country has been operating with normal staffing levels since the beginning of the year.