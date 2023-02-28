The trusts to buy for rising dividends

The trusts that target rising payouts over time

We assess some names and useful metrics

High dividend yields can be hard to resist, and there are many currently on offer in the investment trust universe. But a high yield can reflect recent price volatility, as with embattled Home REIT (HOME), or be a result of an especially esoteric portfolio, an example being Fair Oaks Income (FAIR). A high yield is not always a free lunch.

A more important consideration, however, is whether a trust can grow its dividend over the long term and help investors to offset the ravaging effects of inflation. Trusts that can do this may well prove more useful as long-term holdings than the highest yielders.