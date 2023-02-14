How the biggest global funds reacted to falling markets

With 2022 challenging many an investment thesis, we look at how the biggest names are now positioned

Some big differences have emerged

The biggest global equity funds are trying to move on from a year to forget. Fundsmith Equity (GB00B4Q5X527) suffered a 13.8 per cent hit in 2022, while Scottish Mortgage (SMT) lived up to its reputation as a high-octane investment by taking a 45 per cent share price loss. Meanwhile Rathbone Global Opportunities (GB00BH0P2M97) was down by around a fifth for the year, while Lindsell Train Global Equity (IE00BJSPMJ28) gained ground against peers by taking a much more modest 4.4 per cent hit. With the MSCI World index down by 7.8 per cent in sterling terms, passive funds also suffered – albeit less so than many of the big active names.

Markets have taken a turn for the better in recent months, and the biggest global equity funds have certainly participated in that recovery. But with 2022 having challenged many an investment thesis, it’s worth assessing just how the biggest global portfolios are positioned as we move into what could be another difficult year.