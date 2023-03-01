Housebuilders and landlords face competition probe

A competition watchdog has launched a probe into housebuilding due to “widespread concerns about housing availability and costs”, in a move that could have a significant impact on listed developers.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Tuesday the market study would look at sale of houses of all types, following concerns builders "are not delivering the homes people need at sufficient scale or speed”.

The study will investigate whether housebuilders are delivering quality homes, the fairness of estate management fees and the practice of ‘land banking’: where developers don't build on bought sites to push up prices. It will also study the move towards net zero among housebuilders and what councils can do to make sure housing is affordable. The CMA said it will use its “compulsory information-gathering powers to probe the entire market”.