Strong sales in the Middle East

20 per cent dividend hike

2022 proved to be a “challenging and unpredictable year” for drinks company Nichols (NICL), which was forced to juggle inflation, weaker consumer spending and strike action in Spain. This is not immediately obvious in its full-year results. Sales are up 14 per cent and, after a big impairment pushed the group into a loss in 2021, profits are back in recovery mode. However, a closer look at the figures reveals some niggling issues.