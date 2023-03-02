Flutter Entertainment heads towards US profits

Net debt up by £2bn

Italian acquisition performs well

Flutter Entertainment’s (FLTR) announcement last month that it is thinking about an additional listing in the US, which could ultimately lead to a primary listing, highlighted the progress the gambling giant is making across the Atlantic. Its US business, FanDuel, is a market leader and the company’s new revenue driver. It took half of the online sportsbook market in the US in the fourth quarter of 2022, a 10 percentage point improvement on the previous year, and consumers turned to it in record numbers to bet on this year’s Super Bowl.