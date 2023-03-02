What an ETF’s death tells us about ESG

Funds can die a death in so many ways. Returns can tank, a major investor can pull their money out or an asset manager can “rationalise” the fund away in favour of something more fashionable, to name some of the more common reasons. A more unconventional case crossed my desk this week, in the form of an environmental, social and governance (ESG) fund falling victim to the tightening of its own investment criteria.

As its name suggests, the Xtrackers MSCI Europe Energy ESG Screened UCITS ETF (XSER) seeks to offer exposure to stocks in the European energy sector which meet certain minimum ESG standards. However, MSCI is set to change some of the methodology for the index the fund tracks – with new ESG-driven revenue screens, additional exclusion criteria relating to environmental controversies and the introduction of an overall greenhouse gas intensity reduction target.

This appears to have made the fund unviable, with a notice to shareholders warning that such changes would result in the majority of the index’s current constituents being removed, leaving just a small number of companies for the exchange traded fund (ETF) to hold. This could translate into an extremely concentrated fund, something that might be challenging under UCITS rules. As such the fund will shut in March.