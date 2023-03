Large tenant demand for warehouses

Big discount to NAV

As might be expected after the warehouse boom was followed by the worst commercial property downturn since 2008, warehouse developer Tritax Big Box Reit (BBOX) swung to a loss in its results for the last calendar year thanks to a chunky valuation slump. The mood music has meant the equity market is now pricing in another 17.3 per cent drop through its discount to net asset value (NAV).