Getting your head around ESG investing

Responsible investment strategies involve a trade-off between returns and ethical and environmental outcomes

ESG funds can deploy a range of different strategies

Regulation of the labels used is increasing, but for now it's difficult for investors to get clarity

Investors who want to take responsible factors into account when selecting funds face the task of understanding what terms like sustainability, impact, environmental, social and governance (ESG) mean, and how they are applied in practice by fund managers.

Given the volume of contradictory language and interpretations in the space, it is not a job for the faint of heart. But it can help to have an initial idea of the approaches one can encounter, before delving into the offerings available on the market.