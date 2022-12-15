The slow evolution of ESG

ESG fund performance still holds up over the medium term

Regulatory changes might bring some clarity for investors but there is a long way to go

Hampered by sluggish performance and the prospect of regulatory changes, it has been a year of transition for environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing. In the year to November 2022, on average, European equity ESG funds underperformed their benchmarks by 5 percentage points, according to Refinitiv Lipper data. That was worse than the 4.6 percentage point underperformance posted by their mainstream counterparts.

Kate Elliot, head of ethical, sustainable and impact research at Rathbone Greenbank Investments, notes that performance headwinds for sustainable portfolios this year included “strong performance from energy and defence stocks… a rotation from growth to value investing, and continued supply chain constraints impacting the flow of materials and labour”. She warns: “Many of these factors are likely to continue into 2023.”