Companies roundup: Retailers underwhelm and Centamin beats guidance

Shares in Burford Capital (BUR) fell by 13 per cent on Thursday morning, after the litigation funder warned that the value of its legal cases might have “materially" changed following a probe by the US markets watchdog.

Deliveroo blames market conditions as growth slows

Deliveroo (ROO) chief executive Will Shu pointed to “difficult market conditions” as growth slowed at the online food delivery company.

Gross transaction value rose by 9 per cent to £6.8bn for the year to 31 December 2022, but this compared to a 67 per cent increase in the key metric in the previous year. Revenues were up 14 per cent to £2bn, and pre-tax losses improved from £282mn in 2021 to £231mn this time around. The shares fell by over 2 per cent in early trading. CA

Currys lowers profit hopes Currys (CURY) shares fell by 4 per cent after the electrical retailer said that it expects full-year profits to come in at around £104mn, near the bottom of its guidance range of £100mn-£125mn. The continued weakness in the Nordics business, which management attributed to a “tough consumer environment, high-cost inflation and unrelenting competitive intensity,” offset improvements in the UK and Ireland division. The company is planning to implement more cost savings in the Nordics but said this would lead to a restructuring bill of £15mn-£20mn. CA Read more: FTSE 350 Review: Pockets of resilience in retail

Gym Group shares tumble after costs warning

Gym Group (GYM) shares plunged by over 20 per cent after the company warned in its annual results that revenue increases this year would be “broadly offset” by higher costs, with management expecting a £10mn increase in energy bills compared to 2022. For the year to 31 December 2022, revenues were up by 63 per cent to £173mn but the company revealed a statutory pre-tax loss of £19mn, an improvement from the negative £44mn posted in 2021 but not a result to fill investors with glee. CA

Centamin beats profit guidance as costs rise Gold miner Centamin (CEY) has reported 2022 Ebitda of $319mn (£265mn), ahead of its guidance of $299mn. The beat came on lower costs, as fuel prices started to come down. The company will pay a final dividend for the year of 2.5¢, the same as the interim payout. The focus for analysts with Centamin currently is its plans to expand the Sukari gold mine in Egypt, its single-producing asset. “We spent the past year successfully progressing our reinvestment plan and remain on track to consistently return Sukari to production levels towards 500,000 ounces per annum from 2024,” said chief executive Martin Horgan. AH Read more: This miner is now much more than a gold price play

Home Reit seeks to extend takeover deadline

Beleaguered homeless accommodation landlord Home Reit (HOME) has said it wants to extend the deadline for takeover offers as it also considers submissions for a new investment adviser. This morning, the company said that takeover discussions with Bluestar – the group which investors had raised concerns about over its prior connections with Home Reit’s investment adviser Alvarium – were ongoing.

The news comes after yesterday afternoon Home said it was considering options for a new investment adviser. Investors’ Chronicle understands that RM Funds is one possible candidate. Reacting to the decision to seek a new investment adviser, law firm Harcus Parker, which is mounting a legal challenge against Home Reit over claims it misled investors, said the move “bypasses the question of accountability as to the viability and execution of the existing policy by those who were responsible”. ML

EPIC says it wants to merge with other Reits Shares in generalist Reit Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC) jumped 6 per cent this morning after it said it was open to merging with “one or more Reits”. The company added that it would consider all options, including dissolving the portfolio and handing money back to investors. The company said that the depressed equity market had made it more difficult to raise cash and that its position as a smaller Reit – with a £138mn market cap – meant that it did not offer the liquidity it wanted to its shareholders. ML Read more: The Reits that might cut dividends this year

Empiric scores well in 2022 results

Student accommodation developer Empiric Student Property (ESP) had about as good a 2022 as a real estate investment trust (Reit) could ask for.

While many of its peers swung to losses thanks to valuation hits from the higher interest rate environment, Empiric’s pre-tax profit more than doubled in its results for the previous calendar year. Not just because its net asset value ticked up 8 per cent but because its gross profit – its revenue minus cost of sales but before valuation changes are taken into account – soared 48.9 per cent. ML