A promising pension specialist with an advantage over big rivals

Managing and administering pensions isn't exciting, particularly at a company level. Spreadsheets and impending old age are the order of the day. It is, however, important. We were reminded of this in the wake of former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget, when the UK’s £1.5tn defined-benefit pension system had a mini-meltdown, and the fragility of liability-driven investing was laid out for all to see. While this drew plenty of unwanted attention to the sector, it also underlined the powerful role of pension advisers – and the need for trusted advice.

A boutique with big clients