/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

A promising pension specialist with an advantage over big rivals

The mini-Budget last year was an omnishambles – but it underlined the importance of trusted investment and actuarial advice
A promising pension specialist with an advantage over big rivals
March 22, 2023

Managing and administering pensions isn't exciting, particularly at a company level. Spreadsheets and impending old age are the order of the day. It is, however, important. We were reminded of this in the wake of former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget, when the UK’s £1.5tn defined-benefit pension system had a mini-meltdown, and the fragility of liability-driven investing was laid out for all to see. While this drew plenty of unwanted attention to the sector, it also underlined the powerful role of pension advisers – and the need for trusted advice. 

 

A boutique with big clients 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data