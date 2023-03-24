Today's markets: Contagion fears haven’t gone away yet

Bank shares are lower again this morning and weighing on broader sentiment. Yesterday we witnessed Deutsche Bank credit default swaps blow out and shares this morning are down 6 per cent. UBS shares fell more than 7 per cent. UBS and Credit Suisse are facing a DoJ investigation over Russian oligarch links. Bill Winters at Standard Chartered says the decision to wipe out CS AT1 bonds will have profound consequences...always the unanticipated consequences of intervention – in this case it’s Merton’s reason number three: Immediate interests overriding long-term interests. EU leaders gather in Brussels today.

European indices fell by around 1 per cent in early trading on Friday, erasing some of a decent rally this week as investors sought to see the glass half full in the wake of the CS-UBS forced marriage. US bank shares were weaker yesterday with First Republic down 6 per cent and the KRE regional bank ETF off by almost 3 per cent. The Nasdaq was up 1 per cent and the S&P 500 rose a modest 0.3 per cent. As I’ve said many times in the last fortnight – it only stops once people stop asking who’s next. And it doesn’t seem like we’re at that stage yet.

UK retail sales are better than expected – Bailey at the BoE may be right to sound a little more upbeat. Recession avoided for now.

Japan's core CPI slowed thanks to energy support, with the Feb reading at +3.1 per cent, down from 4.2 per cent in Jan.

Payments company Block tumbled after short seller Hindenburg – our old friend that took on Adani – alleged the company had inflated user numbers and facilitated illegal transactions and said it was shorting the stock. Hindenburg said its 2-year investigation “has concluded that Block has systematically taken advantage of the demographics it claims to be helping.” Hindenburg even made a rap compilation video to highlight that rappers have spoken about using Block’s ‘cash app’ payments product for illegal activities. Block said it was considering legal action against Hindenberg for a “factually inaccurate and misleading” report that it said was “designed to deceive and confuse investors”.

