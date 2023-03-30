How Big Bang 2 can win back the City's crown

The City of London’s attractiveness seems to be dwindling as tech and high-growth companies look elsewhere to raise capital, and established FTSE stocks consider listing overseas. This seeming decline in London’s attractiveness comes on top of post-Brexit challenges faced by the financial services sector. Numerous reviews and reforms have been announced, which amount to what has been referred to as ‘Big Bang 2.0’, to take advantage of Brexit freedoms and to revive the London market’s fortunes.

Almost 40 years on from UK financial services’ Big Bang, calls for a second round are growing. The 1986 reforms, made when London was struggling to compete against New York and Asia, fundamentally changed how the City operated. The old system of clubbable, protectionist finance was no more as deregulation took hold. Firms could now act as both brokers and ‘jobbers’ (market makers). Fixed commission on trades was done away with. And electronic trading was introduced, meaning fewer screaming orders in the exchange pits.

Those changes helped London re-establish itself as a major financial centre. Now, a time when critics say London is once again losing its edge, the stage is set for something similar. There are fundamental contextual differences: London has gone through both the 2008 financial crisis and Brexit, which have fundamentally altered the competitive and regulatory landscape from that seen in the 1980s. The raft of measures was outlined in last December’s proposals labelled the ‘Edinburgh Reforms’, but are seen by others as something closer to a new financial services revolution: Big Bang 2.0.