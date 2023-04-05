BP's $2bn deal could spark M&A in eastern Mediterranean

A $2bn (£1.6bn) joint offer by supermajor BP (BP.) and the state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) for 50 per cent of an Israeli natural gas company has highlighted the industry's growing appetite for deals in the region. The BP and Adnoc bid for half of Tel-Aviv-listed NewMed Energy (IL:NWMD) shows the changing approach, both in terms of geopolitics and the bid level.

“One of the common themes of the past six months has been the renewed gusto in a sector awash with cash and looking for new opportunities to deploy its cash flow to strengthen and expand current shareholder returns into the medium term,” said David Mirzai, an analyst at broker SP Angel. Referencing the NewMed offer, he said major companies were “increasingly looking to access new large-scale resource bases”. NewMed holds 45 per cent of the Leviathan gas field in the Eastern Mediterranean. Chevron (US:CVX) is the operator.

Ro Lazarovitch, a partner at energy-focused law firm Bracewell, said Adnoc – as a state-owned Gulf entity – bidding for an Israeli company would have been “unthinkable” before the 2020 Abraham accords between Gulf countries, the US and Israel.