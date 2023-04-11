Scottish Mortgage and RBG bust-ups leave a bitter taste

Company directors are expected to be independently-minded, so differences of opinion within boardrooms are to be welcomed. But recently at Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (SMT), a heated argument about capabilities and governance boiled over. As a result, half of its directors ended up leaving.

In mid-March, Amar Bhidé, a director since 2020, accused his fellow directors of being lured into complacency by the trust’s meteoric rise in share price before 2021. In 2022, the net asset value fell, the discount widened and the share price almost halved as higher interest rates blew off the speculative froth from technology stocks. The six directors were all academics, accountants or management consultants. They have to rely on valuations by Baillie Gifford, who manage the trust and make the day-to-day investment decisions. Bhidé was adamant that the criteria for new directors should include professional investment experience. He said that the trusts borrowings gear in for volatility. Debt had enabled more to be invested in unquoted private companies, but they had now reached saturation point (30 per cent of the trust’s investments), and he doubted that the share price would bounce back. He urged them all to accept that a large discount to net asset value would be a permanent feature, and that past buybacks had been badly managed. They needed to change the policy.

The other directors disagreed. In their view, they should challenge Baillie Gifford on risk exposures and its adherence to the agreed strategy, but not try to micro-manage its investment decisions or second-guess the market. Bizarrely, Bhidé then thought he’d been made to resign. The board denied this. A few days later, he officially resigned, and so did the two female directors, including Fiona McBain who has chaired the group since 2017. That leaves just three (all males) from the original six. The last Scottish Mortgage annual report described Bhidé as a distinguished academic at the private Tufts University in Massachusetts. It said that he is the Schmidheiny Professor at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy.