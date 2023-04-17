THG shares jump after private equity takeover bid

Apollo Global Management has made an early bid for THG (THG), the online retailer, potentially pulling it off the market just two years on from its listing.

The shares hit 94p on Monday, climbing almost a third from the previous close after a statement from the company confirmed the approach. It added: "The board of THG notes the recent press speculation regarding THG and confirms that it is currently in receipt of a highly preliminary and non-binding indicative proposal from Apollo Global Management."

THG did not report the price per share attached to the bid. The company's share price has tumbled from almost 800p soon after its float to as low as 32p. It was trading at 66p at close on Friday, before the Mail on Sunday reported that Apollo had an offer in the works.