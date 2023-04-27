Four questions every gold investor should answer

Pity that I’m not writing this column this time next year. Then I could begin with the observation that it is 100 years ago to the month since the world’s first celebrity economist famously labelled gold “a barbarous relic”. As it is, I’ll have to make do with the 99th anniversary and quibble that JM Keynes was actually referring to the gold standard as the relic, not the metal. No matter. His point was the same – the great man was questioning the obsessive notion that an intrinsically worthless metal (well, almost) could solve many of the world’s economic ills and certainly all those relating to inflation.

Ninety-nine years on, that obsession is as strong as ever. So strong that I am warming to the idea of gold as an asset class that should be in every serious investor’s portfolio. As to why, it’s partly a self-fulfilling prophecy. If enough investors believe gold is a must-have, since it responds favourably to the economic signals that crucify other assets, then – rational or not – that’s what it will be. The purchasing power of those investors will see to that.

Put another way, gold’s rare quality is that it has a special risk-reduction function. Of course ‘risk-reduction’ is a misnomer. It’s really about volatility reduction, which is similar but not the same. In the real world, almost by definition, risk must be about the possibility of a loss, since you can’t have the risk of a gain. Gains are what investors want so they can’t be classified as risks.