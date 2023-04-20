Private equity: no longer private, no longer special

Interesting that veterinary pharmaceuticals supplier Dechra Pharmaceuticals (DPH) should be a target for private equity buyers. Interesting, but perhaps also odd. After all, there is a case for saying Dechra’s business model is the antithesis of what private equity wants. So maybe the fact that the world’s third-biggest private equity fund is willing to stump up £4.6bn for Cheshire-based Dechra tells us as much about the industry’s shortcomings as it does about Dechra’s attractions.

Of course, the popular perception of private equity is that it has no shortcomings; at least, none in the commercial sense. The industry may be run by the archetypal barbarians at the gate, for whom the milk of human kindness only has relevance if it can be bottled and sold, but no one suggests these guys and gals are anything but razor sharp.

Chart 1 does not actually put a lie to that notion, but it does suggest private equity players are more Premier League average than Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland rolled into one. The chart takes the 10-year share price performance of three of private equity’s biggest players, let’s call them the ‘terrible triplets’, rolls them into one and compares the result with the S&P 500 index of leading US companies. The triplets are KKR (US:KKR), the original barbarians who besieged RJR Nabisco in the most famous leveraged buyout of them all, Blackstone (US:BX) and Carlyle (US:CG). Combined, these three run funds well clear of $2tn, or, to put that into a chilling context, approaching that of the aggregate market value of the UK’s FTSE 100 index.