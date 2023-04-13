Is Pfizer worth owning after Covid?

Question, would you buy shares in a company whose biggest product is set to see its sales crumple in the next three years (and ‘crumple’ really means what it says – $38bn of product revenue in 2022 will drop to $10bn in 2025, if Wall Street analysts are correct)? Answer, you might, given that the stock in question is US pharmaceuticals major Pfizer (US:PFE).

It helps if you imagine that Covid-19 never burst out from wherever it did burst and that, therefore, Pfizer never partnered with the German biotech BioNTech (US:BNTX) to develop BNT162b2, or what we all called ‘the Pfizer drug’ as in 2021’s most familiar conversation piece, 'Did you have the Pfizer drug or the AstraZeneca?' But in this thought exercise Pfizer’s progress – both in the recent past and the likely near future – would look much smoother than reality. With no BNT162b2 to transform 2021’s income statement, Pfizer’s share price would not have had that super-fast upwards surge during 2021 that the chart so clearly shows. Its sales would not have doubled in the two years to 2022; nor would its operating profits have quadrupled.