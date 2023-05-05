Can Dar Global live up to its own lavish expectations?

Back in February, Dar Global (DAR) made headlines by listing on the London Stock Exchange with plans to build swanky homes across Europe and the Middle East for the world’s ultra-wealthy. It marked the biggest real estate initial public offering (IPO) in well over a year at a time when few other companies of any kind are coming to market. Indeed, the $72mn (£60mn) raised by Dar Global in its IPO accounted for three-quarters of the £81mn raised across the whole exchange in the first quarter of this year.

However, there are reasons for investors to be sceptical. First, the 21.6mn shares offered in the IPO represent a mere 12 per cent of the company, with the remaining 88 per cent owned by Dar Global’s backer, parent company Dar Al Arkan Real Estate. The price is also expensive, representing a 76 per cent premium to the net asset value (NAV) of the company at a time when the bulk of the UK’s listed property companies are trading at discounts to NAV. The shares have barely traded either, unsurprisingly given the extremely limited free float.

Dar Global chief executive Ziad ElChaar admits that the current situation does not offer investors much in the way of shareholder influence or liquidity, but says that will change with further share issues in the future eventually shrinking Dar Al Arkan’s ownership to that of a minority shareholder. If that does happen, private investors may become more interested. But should these commitments be believed?