How cloud computing became a global monopoly

One clear theme has come across from the big tech quarterly results: all of them plan on investing in yet more computing. Amazon (US:AMZN), Microsoft (US:MSFT), Meta (US:META) and Alphabet (US:GOOGL) may have cut thousands of jobs in the past year to reduce operational costs, but all will be increasing capital expenditure (capex) on computing further still in the coming 12 months.

This year, Meta is promising total capex of between $30bn (£23.86bn) and $32bn. Alphabet said it is going to spend “modestly” more than the $32bn it spent in 2022, but with a focus on investing in the drivers of its cloud division. Meanwhile, analysts are expecting Microsoft to increase its total spending by 13 per cent to $27bn.

Amazon is the only one of the tech giants that isn’t planning on increasing total capex. Its management said it expects spending to be lower than the $58bn spent last year. However, the cuts will be made in ecommerce fulfilment investment, not in computing. “We’re continuing to invest in infrastructure to support Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) customer needs, including investments to support large language models and generative AI,” chief financial officer Brian Olsavsky told analysts at the end of last month.